Report: Johnathan Abram will undergo season-ending surgery

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Abram injured his shoulder in Monday’s win over the Browns, playing 45 of 56 defensive snaps. Those are the only 11 defensive plays he missed in 14 games.

Abram wanted to finish out the season, but doctors advised him to shut it down. It was not the first time this season Abram has dislocated his shoulder, according to Pelissero.

The 27th overall choice in 2019 finishes his third season with 116 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, an interception, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

In transactions Wednesday, the Raiders placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the COVID-19 reserve list.