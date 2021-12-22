Riley Patterson is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Lions pulled off the biggest upset win of Week 15 and one of their players’ efforts in making it happen earned him an award from the NFL on Wednesday.

Kicker Riley Patterson has been named the NFC special teams player of the week. It was Patterson’s fourth NFL game.

Patterson made all three field goals and all three extra points he attempted in the 30-12 win over the Cardinals.

Patterson was signed off the Patriots practice squad in mid-November and he also had a stint with the Vikings after going undrafted out of Memphis. He has made every kick he’s tried — 7-of-7 on field goals and 8-of-8 on extra points — since joining the team.