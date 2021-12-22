Russell Wilson listed as full participant with ankle injury

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t been himself since his return from finger surgery. Coach Pete Carroll conceded Wednesday that “this is a finely tuned athlete, and he’s still got a finger on his throwing hand that is on the rebound.”

Wilson also has an ankle injury.

The Seahawks added him to the estimated practice report Wednesday, listing Wilson as a full participant. Carroll said Wilson had his ankle landed on by a Rams defender Tuesday night, but the injury is not expected to keep Wilson out Sunday.

The Seahawks listed offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee), linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee), running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and defensive tackle Al Woods (shoulder) as non-participants.

Receiver DK Metcalf (foot), receiver Freddie Swain (ankle), cornerback Bless Austin (hip), defensive tackle Poona Ford (knee) and running back Alex Collins (abdomen) were estimated as limited.