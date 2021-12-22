Sean McVay: Big-time win after “emotionally and physically exhausting” week

Getty Images

The Rams put 29 players on the COVID-19 list over the last 10 days, which caused a delay in their Week 15 game against the Seahawks and left them unsure about who would be available on Tuesday night.

Once they hit the field, the Rams came back from 10-3 down in the third quarter to beat the Seahawks 20-10 and head coach Sean McVay called it a “heavy week navigating” all of the uncertainty. He also said he was proud of how the team handled everything on the way to a “big-time win.”

“I’m just appreciative to do this with people that I love and care about,” McVay said in his postgame press conference. “And I am tired right now. This has been emotionally and physically exhausting. We’ll get some rest and then we’ll get back at this thing tomorrow and have a zest for life. It’ll be good.”

The win lifted them to 10-4 on the season, which is the same as the NFC West-leading Cardinals and sets up a tight finish in the race for the divisional crown. The Rams won’t get much rest before returning to action against the Vikings on Sunday, but the experience of this week likely leaves them feeling confident they can handle whatever comes their way.