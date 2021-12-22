Steelers place Devin Bush on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Another Steelers player has entered the COVID-19 protocols.

Pittsburgh announced that linebacker Devin Bush has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bush is the third player the Steelers have put on COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday, joining linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive lineman Zach Banner.

In his third season out of Michigan, Bush has recorded 66 tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and four pass breakups this year.

If Bush is vaccinated and tested positive, then he’s eligible to return to the active roster as soon as he clears the league’s revised protocols.

Pittsburgh plays Kansas City on Sunday, and the Chiefs have several COVID-19 issues of their own. Among others, receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, and kicker Harrison Butker have been placed on the COVID-19 list this week.