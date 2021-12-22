Steelers place Marcus Allen, Zach Banner on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

While the Chiefs reportedly had no new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Kansas City’s Week 16 opponent.

The Steelers announced that they’ve placed linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive lineman Zach Banner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Allen has been a core special teams player throughout the season for Pittsburgh, playing 65 percent of the unit’s snaps. He’s appeared in all 14 games for the Steelers so far in 2021, making four total tackles.

Banner has appeared in six games this season, recording a handful of special teams snaps along with five offensive snaps.

Allen and Banner join Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams on the COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs have had several positive tests pop up in recent days, including tight end Trains Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill.