Travis Kelce named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had one of the best games of his career last Thursday to help lead his team to a victory over the Chargers.

Now he’s been honored for the performance.

Kelce set a new career-high with 191 receiving yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns in the 34-28 overtime victory and has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

The tight end caught the game-tying touchdown with just 1:16 left in the fourth quarter. Then he caught a short pass in overtime and turned it into the game-winning, 34-yard TD.

But after that strong performance, there’s a chance Kelce will miss Kansas City’s game against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Kelce landed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week after testing positive for the virus.

Kelce has 83 catches for 1,066 yards with seven touchdowns in 2021. If he’s able to clear the updated COVID-19 protocols for Sunday’s game, it would be a significant boost to Kansas City’s chances to run its winning streak to eight games.