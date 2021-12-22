Vikings activate Alexander Mattison off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings are getting a key offensive role player back for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Minnesota announced on Wednesday that running back Alexander Mattison has been activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mattison missed Monday’s victory over the Bears while on the list. He’s second on the team with 432 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Mattison has started three games this season, replacing Dalvin Cook when he was injured. Mattison rushed for 100 yards in two of those three games, reaching 90 yards in the third.

Cook leads the team with 1,067 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

The Vikings host the Rams on Sunday for a matchup that should have significant NFC postseason implications.