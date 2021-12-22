Washington places Cole Holcomb on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team played its Tuesday night game without its top two quarterbacks. Now, it might play Sunday without its defensive play caller.

The team announced it placed linebacker Cole Holcomb on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Holcomb has played all but 13 defensive snaps this season and has 120 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, including a pick-six against Dallas two weeks ago.

Washington activated offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and practice squad defensive lineman William Bradley-King from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Washington still has 12 players on the list, including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

The team also announced it waived defensive end Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad.