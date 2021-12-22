What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Like all NFL players who are playing through injury, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would deny that his previously mangled middle finger continues to bother him. Hopefully for him, the truth is that the finger continues to be an issue.

Wilson isn’t the guy that he was as recently as a year ago. He’s not. Apart from the fact that he no longer has the burst to run away from pressure that he once did, Wilson’s accuracy isn’t where it once was.

Three times in the second half, Wilson underthrew otherwise open receivers. On a third-and-four play near the middle of the field, Wilson moved in the pocket and directed receiver Dee Eskridge to go deeper before firing a rainbow that ultimately didn’t get as far up the field as it could have been. On a later third-and-14 effort, Wilson badly fell short on a throw to receiver D.K. Metcalf, who had blown past Jalen Ramsey but then had to stop and wait for the ball.

Then, on a fateful fourth-and-six snap following three straight runs, Wilson had running back DeeJay Dallas open. The ball came in short. And, yes, the officials inexplicably failed to call pass interference. Still, Wilson didn’t put the ball where it needed to be.

After the game, Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT asked Wilson whether he’s performing up to the personal standard he has set for himself.

“Where I want to be is wherever our record could be . . . that’s where I want to be,” Wilson said. He added that his health is “getting better and better every week.”

It may indeed be the finger. If it isn’t, that’s a real problem for Wilson, who has seen several younger quarterbacks enter the league and surpass him in recent years. For the first time, it’s fair to ask whether Wilson is slipping.

Again, hopefully it’s the finger. Hopefully, by 2022, he’ll be truly and fully 100 percent as a thrower. This doesn’t change the fact that he doesn’t move like he once did, but he can play as long as he wants if he can throw it accurately and consistently.

That said, there’s still a chance that it’s the offense, not the guy running it. We’ll address that fairly important topic, including the potential solutions for Wilson, in a later item.

  1. Let Russ cook! They let him cook — one lousy meal after another.

    Offseason plans: WANTED: Kitchen Help. Great Pay & Benefits!

  2. How many times do you guys need to see this cycle before you realize what is going on? The team around him isn’t as good. Notice Mahomes not playing as well this year too? Remember all the way back to 2018 and Sims didn’t have Rodgers as a top 10 passer? The supporting cast has a lot to do with how the QB can operate.

  3. Well first off, QBs on mega-contracts affect the rest of the team. It takes some time. But it’s unavoidable. And time is undefeated. His skills are eroding. It goes quicker for QBs like Wilson that depend on mobility.

  5. Not sure where to begin.

    I can’t even imagine what DK would look like in Green Bay. With or without Adams.

    I thought this scheme would be perfect for Russ. Maybe they don’t have the line to execute it like the Rams, 9ers and Packers do?

    Seahawk fans thought Bevell and Schotty were bad??! This is just awful to watch.

    The beatings may have caught up to Russ? He’s taken more punishment than any other elite QB.

    I do think there is much more to this than Russ losing it.

  6. His side jobs and the coaching hasn’t updated its philosophy in a while.

  7. Well first off, QBs on mega-contracts affect the rest of the team
    ==========

    And yet every team falls all over themselves to sign their guy.

    Every time.

  8. He cursed himself and prob lost the locker room when he made that silly list of other teams he wanted to play for.

  9. Well, he is responsible for the All Time Worst Play In NFL History… throwing a game losing interception on the 1 yard line in the Super Bowl. Hands down #1 worst play ever.

  10. Could it be that Wilson is and always been overrated?
    ==========

    Probably didn’t truly compare to Brady, Rodgers, Manning, Brees.. but who else was better than him the last decade?

  11. I don’t think Russ is coachable. The Hawks tried to go to a west coast timing based scheme this year. They tried several iterations of 3 and 5 step drop concepts during Bevell’s time. Russ simply abandons it for his run around and heave the ball 50 yards downfield style.

    That style worked – in the regular season – for a decade. But you saw how inaccurate Russ was in the Red Zone with a condensed field. It appears that reading defenses and/or seeing over the line, and/or quickly processing visual information gives him trouble. He doesn’t throw guys open.

    If his arm is declining and the run around and heave it 50 yards downfield starts to drop off – he will be a bottom tier QB.

  12. tapper0510 says:
    December 22, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Could it be that Wilson is and always been overrated?

    He’s taken his team to more Super Bowls than this week’s player of the week.

  13. It’s real simple: running quarterbacks don’t age well. First they get injuries and lose their burst to escape. Then they try to adjust to playing a pocket passer and are not comfortable or capable doing that. They greatly depend on their skill position players as well. Elite pocket passers are the players with the greatest and longest careers.

  15. It looks more mental than physical to me. I don’t watch every Seahawks game so my opinion isn’t based on every play. When I have watched him in a few games, he looks disinterested. Watching him against Washington was brutal. He was missing guys by like 10 yards. I thought only Newton could do that!

  16. BuckyBadger says:
    How many times do you guys need to see this cycle before you realize what is going on? The team around him isn’t as good
    ==

    Yes, the team around Russell Wilson isn’t as good as it was, therefore Seattle’s record isn’t as good as it once might have been, and Wilson’s stats aren’t as good either. That’s not the point.
    The fact that the team around Wilson isn’t as good has nothing whatsoever to do with him continually missing wide-open receivers that he once would have hit in his sleep. He’s throwing the ball at the feet of open receivers on short routes, and his once-uncannily accurate deep ball is nowhere to be found.
    As the writer pointed out, he’s no longer the mobile QB he once was, and that also has nothing to do with lesser talent around him.
    If the finger is the issue then Wilson can likely thrive again as a pocket passer and return to being a pretty good QB. But right now he’s not playing like one, and his teammates have little to do with that.

  18. Add Russ to the list of QBs ended by Aaron Donald., when it’s over for you in the nfl as a qb, the Turk doesn’t come get you, Aaron Donald does. Ask Drew Brees.

