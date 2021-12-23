49ers have 191 yards, 10-0 lead on Titans at halftime

Getty Images

The 49ers lead the Titans 10-0 at halftime. It shouldn’t be that close.

San Francisco has 191 yards to 55 for the Titans. Tennessee has only three first downs, is averaging 2.6 yards per play and has more penalty yards (42) than passing yards (32). On seven first-down plays, the Titans have 1 total yard.

The Titans punted on all four of their first half possessions. They did have a first-and-10 at the San Francisco 33 — the only time they crossed midfield — when D'Onta Foreman broke free for a 31-yard gain. But Foreman was called for a facemask and tight end Geoff Swaim was cited for holding. (The 49ers accepted the 15-yard penalty.)

The 49ers scored their only touchdown on their first drive, going 75 yards in nine plays. They faced no third downs in the possession, which ended with a 1-yard run by Jeff Wilson.

San Francisco should have had points on its next possession, driving to the Tennessee 8-yard line. But on second-and-goal, Jimmy Garoppolo hit Jackrabbit Jenkins, who was blanketing George Kittle, for an easy interception in the end zone.

The 49ers used a short punt and good field position for a 33-yard field goal drive, with Robbie Gould hitting a 48-yarder with 8:31 remaining in the half.

Garoppolo has completed 14 of 18 passes for 144 yards and an interception. But one of his incompletions was an errant pass to a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk for what would have been a touchdown, and another was a dropped interception.

Wilson has rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Deebo Samuel has three carries for 16 yards and four receptions for 50 yards.

Ryan Tannehill has completed 10 of 13 passes for 40 yards, with A.J. Brown has five catches for 24 yards.