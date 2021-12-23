49ers open with an easy touchdown drive, take 7-0 lead on Titans

USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Wilson rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown last week. He already has a touchdown Thursday night.

Wilson ran for a 1-yard score after the 49ers took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 5-for-5 for 59 yards.

Deebo Samuel was the star. He rushed for 8 yards on one carry and caught two passes for 33 yards. His 23-yard reception got the 49ers to the 1-yard line, setting up Wilson’s score on the next play.

Brandon Aiyuk caught two passes for 21 yards.

The 49ers did not face a third down in the opening drive.