A.J. Brown’s 18-yard touchdown catch gives Titans their first lead, 17-10

Getty Images

The Titans went 46:58 before taking their first lead. Tennessee, which trailed 10-0 at halftime, now leads 17-10.

A.J. Brown scored on an 18-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill with 13:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Brown now has 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

The drive was set up by a defensive stop by the Titans.

The 49ers decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Tennessee 35, but left tackle Trent Williams was called for a false state. The offense stayed on the field on fourth-and-six, and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s pass to Brandon Aiyuk was off target.

The 49ers had the Titans offense where they wanted them after a holding call and a sack, but on third-and-23 from the Tennessee 28, Tannehill got Samson Ebukam to jump offsides. It gave the Titans a free play, and Tannehill threw it up for grabs to Brown, who caught it for 42 yards despite tight coverage from Ambry Thomas.

Brown got away with a push off on Jarrod Wilson for a 12-yard catch to set up his touchdown catch.

Tannehill is 18-of-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown.