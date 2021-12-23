Adam Thielen excited about having a chance to play this week

Getty Images

An ankle injury has limited Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen to six snaps since Week 12, but he is steadily moving closer to returning to the lineup.

Thielen worked out on the field before Monday night’s win over the Bears and he took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt. Working as a limited participant leaves Thielen feeling like he can find a path to playing against the Rams this weekend.

“Excited about this week and being able to get out here and move around a little bit,” Thielen said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I wasn’t able to do that at all last week. It’ll be nice to be able to move around a little bit and get a good plan to try to play on Sunday.”

The Vikings currently hold the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff picture and Thielen’s return would be a welcome boost to their bid to remain in postseason position through the final weeks of the season.