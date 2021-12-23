As Taysom Hill heads to COVID-19 reserve, Ian Book will start for the Saints

Getty Images

It’s better to be lucky than good, and the Dolphins have drawn a favorable card.

With Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian already out due to a positive COVID test, NFL Media reports that Taysom Hill is heading to COVID-19 reserve, too. This means that Ian Book will start for the Saints on Monday night against the Dolphins.

Book, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft from Notre Dame, becomes the fourth quarterback to start for the Saints this season. And it comes at a time when the Saints, now 7-7, are hoping to parlay Sunday night’s 9-0 win over the Bucs into a playoff berth.

The reporting from NFL Media implies that Hill isn’t vaccinated, because NFL Media isn’t reporting that Hill tested positive. Only unvaccinated players can be shelved for five days as a close contact with an infected person.

So Siemian tests positive, Hill is a close contact, and Hill is out for Monday night.

The move enhances Miami’s opportunity to continue a six-game winning streak and to potentially push their record to 8-7.