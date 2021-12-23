Titans activating A.J. Brown for Thursday night’s game

Getty Images

The Titans are set to have Julio Jones in the lineup on Thursday night after they declined to give him an injury designation on Wednesday’s injury report and it looks like A.J. Brown will be joining him at wideout.

NFL Media reports that Brown will be activated from injured reserve ahead of their game against the 49ers. Brown has missed the last three games with a chest injury and he was designated for return from injured reserve this week.

Having both receivers in the lineup should be a plus for the Titans as they try for a win that will keep them in first place in the AFC South. If they get that win and the Colts lose in Arizona on Saturday night, they will clinch both a playoff spot and the division title.

There are other paths to clinching a playoff spot, but those two results would be the ideal ones for Tennessee in Week 16.