Bucs place Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers placed linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette on injured reserve Thursday, the team announced.

Tampa Bay hopes to get both players back for the postseason.

Fournette injured his hamstring in Week 15 and David hurt his foot.

In 12 games this season, David has 97 tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. He earned All-Pro honors in 2013 and Pro Bowl honors in 2015.

Fournette has played 14 games, rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition, Tampa Bay placed receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list.