Chiefs, Packers can be NFL’s first pair of repeat No. 1 seeds since 1982-1983

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Packers were the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC playoffs last year, and with three weeks left in the season each team has a one-game lead in its conference for the No. 1 seed this year as well. That means they could accomplish a rare feat.

If the Chiefs and Packers repeat as No. 1 seeds, they’ll be the first teams to do so since the Los Angeles Raiders and Washington did it in the 1982 and 1983 seasons.

In the strike-shortened 1982 season, the Raiders went 8-1 but lost to the Jets in the divisional round of the playoffs, while Washington went 8-1 and beat the Dolphins in the Super Bowl. The following year, the Raiders went 12-4 and beat 14-2 Washington in the Super Bowl.

Last year the Chiefs went 14-2 and lost to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, while the Packers went 13-3 and lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. This year the Chiefs are 10-4 and the Packers are 11-3.