Cowboys put Malik Hooker on COVID reserve list

Safety Malik Hooker recorded his first interception for the Cowboys in last Sunday’s win over the Giants, but it is unlikely that he will be able to add to that total this weekend.

The Cowboys announced that Hooker has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. If vaccinated, current protocols allow for Hooker to be cleared in time to play on Sunday night but it’s an unlikely outcome based on how things have gone for players around the league this year.

Hooker has started two of the 13 games he’s played this season. He has 38 tackles to go with last Sunday’s pick of Mike Glennon.

The Cowboys also announced that running back JaQuan Hardy has gone on the COVID reserve list. Hardy is on the practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster the last two weeks. He ran once for three yards and returned one kickoff while playing 36 special teams snaps.