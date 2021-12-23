Falcons place Marlon Davidson on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Falcons placed defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Davidson missed’ Sunday’s game with what was reported as a non-COVID-illness. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Davidson “tried to go” but couldn’t.

Linebacker Deion Jones returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness. Defensive lineman Tyeler Davison remained out of practice with an illness.

The Falcons added cornerback Avery Williams to the practice report with a groin injury. He was limited.

Offensive guard Chris Lindstrom returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons.