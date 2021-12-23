Here’s a special Playmakers deal for Christmas

PublicAffairs

Yes, I can be a glutton for punishment.

Over the weekend, we launched a special Playmakers promotion on Twitter. Inspired by the spirit (or spirits) of the season, I’ve decided to apply it here, too. And I know I will regret it.

If you preorder Playmakers between now and 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 24, I’ll send a personal email (typed and sent by me, not some lackey or bot) to the recipient of the gift, with an explanation that it’s arriving after the book is released on March 15.

I already regret it. But how hard can it be to send a few emails? Or a few hundred?

Whatever it is, I’ll get them sent. All you have to do is preorder the book and email proof of purchase to me.

Also, there’s no specific requirement that the gift be for someone else. If you want to preorder the book for yourself, I’ll still send you an email explaining that you have bought yourself a copy of Playmakers.

To preorder Playmakers, here’s the Amazon link. It also can be purchased from Barnes and Noble. And you can order it from Books-A-Million. Or via Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org is the place to go. A signed copy can be purchased from Premiere Collectibles.

Merry Christmas, and go ahead and make me even busier than I already will be over the next few days.