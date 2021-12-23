James Conner, Rondale Moore will be game-time decisions for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals will take their decision about running back James Conner‘s availability for their Christmas night game agains the Colts down to the wire.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Thursday that Conner will be a game-time decision on Saturday. Conner has not practiced this week because of a heel injury, so the Cardinals would feel comfortable playing him without any practice work if he’s feeling well in a couple of days.

Chase Edmonds and Eno Benjamin would be the top backs for Arizona if Conner can’t go.

Kingsbury said that wide receiver Rondale Moore will be a game-time call. He’s been out all week with an ankle injury. The second-round pick has not missed a game this season, but his productivity on offense has slowed in recent weeks as he has 36 yards on 13 touches in the last three games.

Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) will not play and the team will leave the door open for center Rodney Hudson to play if he is able to clear COVID protocols.