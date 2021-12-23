JC Tretter tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Browns center JC Tretter announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tretter, who serves as president of the NFL Players Association, was involved in the negotiations last week that led to his team’s game against the Raiders being delayed and led to new COVID-19 protocols across the league. But today it became personal to him, as he revealed in a statement on Twitter.

“After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19,” Tretter wrote. “I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus.”

Tretter is vaccinated, but it’s unrealistic to think he could be back in time for the Browns’ Christmas game against the Packers. Missing that game will result in one of the NFL’s most impressive streaks being broken: Tretter has played every single offensive snap for the Browns in every game for the last five years.