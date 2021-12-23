Justin Fields limited with ankle injury for Bears

Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields would have been limited with an ankle injury if the Bears had held a full practice on Wednesday.

The Bears held just a walkthrough practice on Wednesday with Fields among nine players listed on the team’s injury report.

“I tweaked it in the second quarter, but when you’re playing in the game, you’ve got a bunch of adrenaline going on and stuff,” Fields said, via the team’s website. “That’s when I first felt it, but I was still good enough to play through it. It got worse after the game and the next morning, but it felt better [Wednesday morning].”

Fields said he expected to play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, but said that he views it as “day-to-day” right now.

Cornerback Xavier Crawford and wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. both did not participate due to concussions. Tackle Jason Peters also sat out due to an ankle injury.

In addition to Fields, receiver Marquise Goodwin was limited with a foot injury. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger), receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) were full participants.