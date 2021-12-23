Justin Jefferson closing in on new record for receiving yards in first two NFL seasons

Getty Images

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson is about to set a new record for the most receiving yards ever in a player’s first two seasons.

Jefferson has 2,735 receiving yards so far in his career, and last week his total receiving yardage in his first two seasons moved into second place all-time surpassing Randy Moss.

With just 21 receiving yards on Sunday against the Rams, Jefferson will surpass Odell Beckham for the most receiving yards any player has ever recorded in his first two NFL seasons. Beckham had 2,755 receiving yards in his first two seasons with the Giants.

Jefferson is also likely to set a new NFL record for the most receiving yards before a player’s 23rd birthday. That record currently belongs to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had 2,867 receiving yards before turning 23. Jefferson, who will turn 23 in the offseason, needs 133 receiving yards in the final three games of the season to top Smith-Schuster’s record.