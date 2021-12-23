Lamar Jackson remained out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman called Lamar Jackson day-to-day with an ankle injury that kept the quarterback out in Week 15. Thursday, though, was not the day.

The Ravens released their practice report, and Jackson remained out.

He has not practiced since injuring his ankle against the Browns on Dec. 12.

On Sunday, Jackson missed the first game of his career due to injury as the Ravens lost to the Packers 31-30. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley started and threw two touchdowns and ran for two. Jackson also missed a game this season with an illness.

Still, he made the Pro Bowl roster over Josh Allen.

Safety Brandon Stephens (illness), left guard Ben Powers (toe), guard/tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) and receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) also did not practice. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee/rest) sat out after being limited Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) were limited. Young missed Wednesday’s session.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), who has missed the past two games, had a full practice after being limited Wednesday.