L’Jarius Sneed “in a good place” and ready to go for Chiefs

The Chiefs have played without cornerback L’Jarius Sneed the last couple of weeks, but he’s back with the team and on track to play against the Steelers this week.

Sneed was away from the team after his brother was stabbed to death earlier this month. He returned to Kansas City ahead of last Thursday’s win against the Chargers, but was not in condition to play.

On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said that’s no longer the case and that the team is happy he’ll be available this Sunday.

“We’re glad that he’s back,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “L’Jarius has gone through a couple rough weeks here, but he’s in a good place and is ready to go. And so that’s great, great to get him back in.”

Sneed started the first 12 games of the season, so his return would be a welcome one under any circumstances. It comes at a time when Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton are on the COVID-19 reserve list, which could leave the Chiefs thin at corner as they try to take another step toward securing the top seed in the AFC on Sunday.