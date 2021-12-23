Matthew Stafford says he has no reaction to Pro Bowl snub

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a very good season in his first year with the Rams. It wasn’t good enough, however, to wrest one of the three spots on the NFC Pro Bowl depth chart from Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Kyler Murray.

In a Thursday press conference, Stafford was asked whether he has a reaction to not making the squad.

“Not really, to be honest with you,” Stafford said. “[I] just go about my day, continue to prepare, try to play as good as I possibly can for the guys in our locker room and our coaching staff, and our fans. So that’s kind of how I feel about it, to be honest with you.”

Coach Sean McVay was more candid about the Stafford snub.

“I think when you just look at how vital and instrumental Matthew has been to our success, the things that he’s overcome, the things he’s played through, the production, the way he’s elevated everybody’s play around him,” McVay told reporters, “I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have leading our team. He’s a Pro Bowler to me without a doubt.”

If anything, getting snubbed can be more valuable than making the Pro Bowl team. It could make the player who was omitted even more determined to do everything he has to do to help his team reach the ultimate goal.

Last year, for example, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was complaining about not making the NFC Pro Bowl roster, quarterback Tom Brady reminded him of the bigger prize that the team was chasing.