Myles Garrett: I feel like I’ll play, I don’t have a choice but to be great

The Browns listed defensive end Myles Garrett as questionable to face the Packers on Saturday and head coach Kevin Stefanski called him 50-50 during a Thursday press conference, but Garrett doesn’t think he’ll be a flip of the coin come gameday.

Garrett told reporters that believes that he will “play regardless of how I feel” because he thinks the Browns need to win out if they are going to make the playoffs. Garrett also said that he feels the pressure to do more than just show up in uniform on Christmas.

“I don’t have a choice but to be great,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’ve gotta step it up. There’s no way around it. There’s no excuse that can be made. We have three games. We have one coming up very soon, and I’ve got put my very best foot forward and give us a chance to win.”

There are paths to the playoffs if the Browns do lose to the Packers, but there’s little argument with Garrett’s belief that the Browns need him to have their best chance of winning at any point.