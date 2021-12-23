Myles Garrett questionable for Browns-Packers on Saturday

Getty Images

The Browns need a victory over the Packers to keep pace in the AFC North, but they may not have one of their most important defensive players to do it.

Defensive end Myles Garrett is questionable for Saturday’s contest with a groin injury suffered in Monday’s loss to the Raiders.

Garrett did not practice all week and head coach Kevin Stefanski called him “50-50.”

“He wants to play very badly but we’ll see how it goes over the next couple days,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

Stefanski also noted in his Thursday press conference that quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start Saturday’s game. The only question is whether Mayfield tests out of the COVID-19 protocols on Friday or he’s cleared from the protocols on Saturday. Stefanski noted that the Browns will have a plane on stand-by for any players who test out of the COVID-19 protocols on Saturday morning for the afternoon game in Green Bay.

Cleveland has also listed defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee) questionable and safety John Johnson (hamstring) as out.