Packers rule Billy Turner, Malik Taylor out for Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2021, 4:38 PM EST
Right tackle Billy Turner will miss another game for the Packers.

Turner started the first 13 games of the season, but he has been ruled out for the second week in a row due to a knee injury. Dennis Kelly will likely start in his place on Christmas against the Browns.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was also ruled out. He’s yet to play this season because of an extended recovery from last season’s torn ACL and he didn’t practice at all this week after getting in three limited sessions last week.

Wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) was ruled out, which leaves the Packers with four healthy receivers on the 53-man roster. Marquez Valdes-Scantling went on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week.

Linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) won’t play and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) is the lone member of the roster listed as questionable for this weekend.

  1. MVS is most likely out, big loss. Kenny Clark should be able to play after clearing COVID protocols. We will know KC’s status for the game on Saturday morning.🎄🎅

    The Packers have played every game of the season missing several key starters. With the best overall roster in the NFL, the Packers have been able to be successful because of the high quality depth of the team. Brian Gutekunst is to thank for the overall quality of the roster.

    We know why Aaron is often seen hugging and laughing with Gute at practice. A real respect and friendship has grown strong between them over the course of this season. The national media likes to spew false narratives about Green Bay. Those of us here on the ground know the facts.

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackerNation

