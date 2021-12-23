Panthers place three on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It looks like once again, the Panthers will have to do some shuffling on their offensive line.

Carolina has placed center Pat Elflein and offensive lineman Dennis Daley on the reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Austin Larkin on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

If Elflein does not clear the league’s COVID-19 protocols, then Sam Tecklenburg is in line to start at center. According to Darin Gantt of the team’s website, Tecklenburg playing would give the Panthers 11 different starting offensive line combinations in 15 games.

Elflein missed several games earlier this year with a hamstring injury.

Safety Sam Franklin Jr., defensive end Azur Kamara, quarterback Matt Barkley, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are also currently on the Panthers’ COVID-19 list.