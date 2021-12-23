Quenton Nelson set to play Saturday, Mark Glowinski to COVID reserve

Getty Images

The Colts got left guard Quenton Nelson back at practice Thursday and he’s set to play against the Cardinals on Saturday night, but they will likely be missing their other starting guard.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that right guard Mark Glowinski is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. While he could test off the list if vaccinated, Reich said that the short window before the Christmas kickoff means it is unlikely that Glowinski can be activated in time to play.

That’s also true of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay as they are also on the reserve list at the moment.

Nelson missed practice Wednesday with an illness, but he worked as a full participant Thursday.

Losing Glowinski leaves the Colts down two starters on the offensive line. Center Ryan Kelly remains out after the death of his daughter last week. Danny Pinter will start in place of Kelly and Chris Reed is likely to step in at right guard after starting two games there earlier this season.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) has also been ruled out for the Colts.