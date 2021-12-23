Rams designate Cam Akers to return from IR

Getty Images

Back in October, Rams head coach Sean McVay said in an interview with Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com that he was cautiously optimistic running back Cam Akers could return for the postseason.

Akers had torn his Achilles while working out before training camp began in July. Most assumed Akers would be out until at least 2022.

But McVay’s optimism was warranted, as the Rams announced on Thursday they’ve designated Akers to return from injured reserve.

Akers was expected to be Los Angeles’ leading running back this season after accounting for 748 yards from scrimmage — 625 rushing, 123 receiving — and three total touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. He rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 45 yards in Los Angeles’ playoff victory over Seattle.

The Rams traded for Sony Michel in August and have used him and Darrell Henderson at running back this season. Henderson leads the team with 671 yards and five touchdowns and has also caught 29 passes for 176 yards and three TDs. Michel has 597 yards rushing and two touchdowns along with 16 catches for 93 yards and a TD.

By designating Akers to return, Los Angeles has opened the running back’s 21-day practice window. The club will have a few weeks to evaluate if Akers can not just practice, but also be productive in games for a potential deep postseason run.