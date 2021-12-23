Report: Chiefs have no new positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday

Getty Images

It looks like the cluster of positive COVID-19 cases has not become a full-blown outbreak in Kansas City.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, there were no new positive tests on Thursday after there weren’t any on Wednesday either.

The Chiefs still have several players on the COVID-19 list, including tight end Travis Kelce, receiver Tyreek Hill, and kicker Harrison Butker. Butker will miss this week’s game because he is unvaccinated, but vaccinated players like Kelce and Hill have a chance to return.

“We’ve gone through this for two years now, so anything is possible, and we get it,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference. “The next guy has got to be ready to go. They’ve given us opportunities to replace people with the number of practice squad and elevations, and this and that. So, we just go next man up and roll and hope those guys get better. It’s the same way on the other side with the fellas, they’ve got to stay prepared too. They don’t know when they’ll test back in, so they’ve got to be ready to go that way too. It’s a crazy thing that’s in motion, fluid as you’d say, so we’ve just got to hang with it and make sure everybody prepares themselves and is ready to play.”

Kansas City did activate linebacker Willie Gay and receiver Josh Gordon off the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after both players missed last Thursday’s victory over the Chargers.

The Chiefs will take on the Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.