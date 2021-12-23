Ron Rivera: We’ll be “tremendously disappointed” if Washington misses playoffs

Getty Images

Tuesday’s loss to the Eagles dropped Washington to 6-8 on the season and it came with a depleted roster due to the team missing a slew of players due to COVID-19 or injuries.

Players will come off the COVID reserve list, but the injuries won’t all heal by the end of the season and the odds of making the playoffs are quite slim with three games left on the schedule. Head coach Ron Rivera isn’t letting the team’s current circumstances make a winning record or anything else a consolation prize.

Rivera said he and the team will be “tremendously disappointed” if their season ends after Week 18 and that the focus on the postseason will remain as long as there’s any chance to advance.

“I really do believe all you need is a chance,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “A big part of it, too, though, is being healthy at the right time, getting players back at the right opportunity, not having a big distraction, being able to stay focused as you trend toward something. We’ll find out.”

Washington plays the other three NFC East teams to close out the season and winning out will likely be a must for them to climb back into playoff positioning. That alone won’t be enough, however, and the number of variables that need to break their way suggests disappointment is likely coming Rivera’s way in January.