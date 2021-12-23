Seahawks activate Tyler Lockett off COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated receiver Tyler Lockett from the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, seven days after he tested positive for the virus. It paves the way for his return to action against the Bears on Sunday.

The Seahawks still have tight end Will Dissly, running back Travis Homer, defensive end Kerry Hyder, cornerback D.J. Reed, offensive tackle Brandon Shell, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo, practice squad cornerback Mike Jackson and practice squad offensive guard Pier-Olivier Lestage on their COVID-19 reserve list.

Lockett reported symptoms last Thursday, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. The team immediately tested him, and he tested positive after previously testing negative during the team’s regular COVID testing period.

In 13 games this season, Lockett has 62 receptions for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns. He needs only 35 yards to set a career high for receiving yards in a single season.