Taylor Heinicke cleared to return from COVID-19

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is back.

Heinicke has been cleared to return from COVID-19, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

That means Heinicke will be good to go on Sunday night, when Washington plays at Dallas.

Heinicke was part of a COVID-19 outbreak so severe in Washington’s locker room that the NFL moved their scheduled Sunday game to Tuesday. With backup quarterback Kyle Allen also out with COVID-19, Washington had to turn to Garrett Gilbert to start against the Eagles.

Washington lost that game, and at 6-8 is now a long shot to make the playoffs. But the Football Team will hope that with Heinicke back, it can win out and squeeze into the playoffs at 9-8.