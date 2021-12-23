Titans get a FG, a Jimmy Garoppolo interception and a touchdown to draw even

Getty Images

The Titans had more yards on their first drive of the second half (60) than they had in the entire first half (55.)

Tennessee took the second half kickoff and went 55 yards in 13 plays — they had a 5-yard penalty so they had 60 yards total — before Randy Bullock hit a 38-yard field goal.

It pulled the Titans to within 10-3.

Tennessee converted a third-and-15, a third-and-7 and a third-and-10 before failing on a third-and-eight at the San Francisco 20.

The Titans tied the game 10-10 only 1:32 later.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw his second costly interception of the night when he missed Deebo Samuel on a throw over the middle. Amani Hooker returned the pick 21 yards to the San Francisco 18.

D'Onta Foreman scored on a 3-yard run after two Jeremy McNichols runs for 15 yards.

Ryan Tannehill now is 15-of-22 for 96 yards, while Garoppolo is 15-of-20 for 148 yards and two interceptions.