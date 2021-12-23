Vikings place Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

As the Vikings were practicing on Thursday, several reporters observed that running back Dalvin Cook was not on the field.

Now we all know why.

Minnesota has placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. If Cook is vaccinated and tested positive, then he’s able to return as soon as he clears the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols. But as of now, it appears unlikely that he’ll play in Sunday’s contest against the Rams.

Cook has 1,067 yards rushing and six touchdowns in 11 games this season. he’s also caught 30 passes for 221 yards.

Fortunately for Minnesota, the club just activated running back Alexander Mattison off the COVID-19 list — making him in line to start against Los Angeles. Mattison has recorded at least 120 yards from scrimmage in each of the three games he’s started in place of Cook this season.

The Vikings also announced they’ve placed cornerback Tye Smith on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. The club signed running back A.J. Rose to its practice squad.

And Minnesota activated receiver Dan Chisena off the COVID-19 list and guard Kyle Hinton off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.