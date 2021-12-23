Vikings will not have Dalvin Cook Sunday

Getty Images

After word broke that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was on the COVID-19 reserve list, a number of reporters covering the team reported that he was unvaccinated and would not play against the Rams this weekend.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed that Cook will not be available to play this weekend when he held a press conference a short time later. Cook’s absence

“Big challenge not having Dalvin. . . . I know he’s going to be bummed out. We’ll get him back at some point,” Kubiak said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Alexander Mattison was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list this week and will move into the lead back role he’s filled when Cook has missed time in the past. Kubiak said the team has “all the confidence in the world” in Mattison and they’ll be looking for him to play well as they work to remain in playoff position in the NFC.