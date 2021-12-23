Vikings will not have Dalvin Cook Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2021, 1:40 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings
After word broke that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was on the COVID-19 reserve list, a number of reporters covering the team reported that he was unvaccinated and would not play against the Rams this weekend.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed that Cook will not be available to play this weekend when he held a press conference a short time later. Cook’s absence

“Big challenge not having Dalvin. . . . I know he’s going to be bummed out. We’ll get him back at some point,” Kubiak said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Alexander Mattison was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list this week and will move into the lead back role he’s filled when Cook has missed time in the past. Kubiak said the team has “all the confidence in the world” in Mattison and they’ll be looking for him to play well as they work to remain in playoff position in the NFC.

  1. As good as Dalvin is — and I don’t think he’s a superstar — he’s unreliable and will burn out of the league in four more years.

  2. So there isn’t an I in team after all, Dalvin. Way to go, buddy. Class act, respects others and does whatever he has to do for the team. #science #commonsense

  3. “I’d do anything for this team. Anything to win.” – Dalvin Cook, 12/10/21. Well, not anything, right, Dalvin?

  8. I’m honestly surprised the team and league didn’t just sweep this under the rug like they did with Cook’s terrible assault on that young woman last year.
    The pictures were horrific.
    I’m not sure why this Minnesota team always gets beneficial treatment from the league offices, but it’s growing tiresome.

  9. Nobody else suspicious as to why Goodells 2 favorite teams, Tampa and NE, continue to be the only teams that never have a positive covid case?

  10. Yeah, but does he have any symptoms? If not, players should not be told they can’t play. 65,000 fans in the stands with no masks and no vaccine concerns can sit next to one another for 3 hrs but let’s worry about the players spreading it during a game??? Stop testing athletes unless they are sick.

  12. As good as Dalvin is — and I don’t think he’s a superstar

    —-

    I’ve thought the same thing. He has so many carries that go for 15-20 yards that a truly elite/superstar running back like AP would have taken for a TD.

