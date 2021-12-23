Washington activates Darrick Forrest off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington’s COVID-19 situation has improved, but the team is still experiencing some issues with the virus.

Rookie safety Darrick Forrest has been activated off the COVID-19 list, the Football Team announced on Thursday.

A fifth-round pick, Forrest has been a heavy special teams contributor in five games this season. He’s recorded a pair of tackles.

But Washington also had to place practice squad offensive lineman Zack Bailey on the COVID-19 list. Bailey has been with Washington’s practice squad since early November and has not yet appeared in a game.

The Football Team will have starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back this week after he was activated off the COVID-19 list earlier on Thursday. But Washington still has nine players in the COVID-19 protocols.