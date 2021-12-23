Washington activates David Mayo, Temarrick Hemingway off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington is getting more than just quarterback Taylor Heinicke back in the building on Thursday.

The Football Team announced linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with its QB1.

Mayo has played a heavy role on special teams and some snaps on defense in his seventh season. He’s recorded 13 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Hemingway has appeared in just one game for Washington this year, playing four special teams snaps in the victory over Carolina in Week 11.

The Football Team still has 10 players on its COVID-19 list after an outbreak among the team last week caused the game against Philadelphia to be postponed from Sunday to Tuesday. Washington is on the road to face the Cowboys for Sunday Night Football this week.