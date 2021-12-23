With Taylor Heinicke back, Washington cuts Jordan Ta’amu

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to their practice squad amid last week’s COVID-19 outbreak, but they no longer have a need for his services.

Washington announced that they have cut Ta’amu. Taylor Heinicke was activated off of the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the day and Kyle Allen is also getting close to the end of his 10-day isolation period after a positive test.

Garrett Gilbert, who started Tuesday’s loss to the Eagles, remains on the active roster and Kyle Shurmur is still on the practice squad, so Washington has other backup options in the event Allen is not cleared.

Ta’amu spent offseason and practice squad time with the Chiefs and Lions the last two years, but his only professional regular season action came in the XFL.