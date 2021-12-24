49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has MCL injury

USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suffered an injury to his MCL in his knee in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

Shanahan said he was unsure of the severity of the injury but Al-Shaair was was unable to return to the game. He will have an MRI on Friday.

Al-Shaair had returned to the lineup for the 49ers against Tennessee after missing last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an elbow injury. Al-Shaair had six tackles and a half sack of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill before exiting the game.

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones returned to the game after injuring his ankle during the game. Deebo Samuel also was sidelined late after his 56-yard catch-and-run through the Titans defense. However, Samuel just had the wind knocked out of him and is OK.

Al-Shaair is now up to 102 tackles on the year with two sacks and an interception for the 49ers.