A.J. Brown missed football while he was injured, and the Titans missed him

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had missed three straight games prior to Thursday night. He was glad to be back, and the Titans needed him.

Brown caught a career-high 11 passes on Thursday night, gaining 145 yards and scoring the fourth-quarter touchdown that gave the Titans their first lead of the game. Afterward he talked about how much he missed playing.

“I am very grateful, just to play football again,” Brown said, via the Titans’ website. “I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. . . . This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living.”

The Titans are now 10-5 and currently the No. 2 team in the AFC. With Brown healthy in the playoffs, they’ll be a tough team to beat.