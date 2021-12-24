Anthony Lynn plans to figure out future with Lions “when the time comes”

Getty Images

The Lions were struggling when head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties in mid-November.

Since then, Detroit has won a couple of games scoring 29 points against the Vikings and 30 in last week’s victory over the Cardinals.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was effectively demoted, as he’d previously called the plays. He has said he’s comfortable in the restructured role, but that doesn’t mean he likes it.

So as the season nears its end, Lynn’s future with the Lions is certainly in question. But it’s not something he’s ready to address.

“You talk about next year, I’m just trying to get through the day,” Lynn said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I really focus on staying in the present and trying to help Dan Campbell and this offense as much as I can. And if I do that, next year will take care of itself. We’ll figure that out when the time comes.”

Lynn said that in his revised coordinator role he’s doing everything but calling plays.

“The head coach still asks for your advice on this and that,” Lynn said. “But it’s different. It’s not the role that I came here for, but it’s still a role and we’re still trying to help the Lions win football games.”

Lynn, 53, compiled a 33-31 record as the Chargers’ head coach from 2017-2020, making the postseason in 2018. He noted that he is interested in being a head coach again.

“I think we’re always evolving and things change,” he said. “Yeah, if the opportunity presented itself to try to help — but this is my opportunity right now, so I can’t even think outside of this opportunity. So it’s just best to stay in the present.”