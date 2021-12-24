Bills place Gabriel Davis, Cody Ford on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

With Bills receiver Cole Beasley already out for this week after testing positive for COVID-19, Buffalo has now lost another receiver for Sunday’s game due to the virus.

Buffalo has placed receiver Gabriel Davis and right guard Cody Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Davis is unvaccinated, which means he is out for 10 days and will not play in this week’s significant matchup against the Patriots.

Davis had caught a touchdown pass in each of Buffalo’s last three games, including two last week. The second-year receiver out has made 29 catches for 470 yards with six TDs this year.

Additionally, the Bills likely won’t have a pair of coaches for this weekend’s game. Defensive line coach Eric Washington and special teams coach Heath Farwell have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Sean McDermott said one of the ways the team is trying to combat the spread of the virus in the facility is by practicing outside. The club has also held virtual meetings.

The Bills now have six players from their active roster on COVID-19 reserve: Beasley, Davis, Ford, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.