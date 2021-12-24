Browns activate Baker Mayfield off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns made several moves in advance of their matchup against the Packers on Saturday and they’ll officially have their starting quarterback.

Cleveland has activated quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team announced on Friday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski previously mentioned that he expected Mayfield to clear the COVID-19 protocols in time to start on Saturday.

Mayfield was one of several players who missed Monday’s game against the Raiders. The quarterback has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Mayfield will have his top receiver back, too, as Jarvis Landry was also activated off the COVID-19 list. Backup QB Case Keenum, cornerback A.J. Green, and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo were activated off COVID reserve, too.

But Cleveland announced that defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and kicker Chase McLaughlin have been placed on the COVID-19 list, so the team’s troubles with the virus aren’t quite over. Safety Cedric Thompson was also placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

With several players still out due to COVID-19, the Browns activated safety Adrian Albert, guard Hjalte Froholdt, defensive end Joe Jackson, cornerback Herb Miller, safety Javonte Moffatt, quarterback Nick Mullens, kicker Chris Naggar, and defensive end Curtis Weaver as COVID-19 replacements.

Safety Cedric Thompson has been released from the practice squad/COVID-19 list.