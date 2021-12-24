Chiefs place Tommy Townsend on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It looks like the Chiefs will be without both of their primary kicking specialists on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that punter Tommy Townsend has also been placed on Kansas City’s COVID-19 list.

Kicker Harrison Butker was placed on the list earlier this week after testing positive. Because Butker is unvaccinated, he has already been ruled out for the Week 16 matchup with Pittsburgh.

Townsend’s older brother, Johnny, was recently signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. Johnny Townsend would presumably punt for the Chiefs this week with Elliott Fry serving as kicker.

While players like tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill still have a chance to test out of the COVID-19 protocol before Sunday’s game, Kansas City did get back tight end Blake Bell off of COVID reserve on Friday.

The Chiefs will host the Steelers on Sunday.